'We want everyone to enjoy their Thanksgiving with their families': Experts prepare drivers for holiday travel

MADISON (WKOW) -- As people start hitting the roads this Thanksgiving, AAA and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers are reminding drivers to be extra cautious behind the wheel.
According to AAA, 48.65 million Americans will set out for a holiday road trip. This is 203,000 more drivers than last year.
Molly Hart, a spokesperson for AAA, said the travel numbers are nearing what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic so roads can get busy.
Because of this, she said to always be prepared by packing food and a cell phone charger in case your battery runs out.
"Everyone should be driving the speed limit, not tailgating. Just being safe and smart drivers, no distractions. The drivers should not be using their cell phones," Hart said. "We want everyone to enjoy their Thanksgiving with their families."
David Yang is a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol. He said Wisconsin weather is unpredictable, so drivers should make sure to check for changing weather conditions.
For the latest updates on road conditions, visit 511wi.gov.