'We want everyone to feel safe': Waukesha Common Council approves purchase of new barriers

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- Parades as we know them changed forever after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy last year.
As parade season approaches this year, the City of Waukesha said their parades will go on with additional security in place.
This week, the Common Council approved an $800,000 purchase of MVB3X barriers from Advanced Security Technologies.
The barriers are designed to stop vehicles big and small in their tracks and will be purchased with American Rescue Plan funding.
Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly hopes the barriers provide residents and visitors peace of mind after the horrible event that unfolded last November.
"There has been a lot of emotional trauma besides the physical trauma and loss of life," Reilly said. " There were thousands and thousands of people that were on the parade route that witnessed the car hitting people and the aftermath of that."
Waukesha Police Captain Dan Bauman hopes the barriers will improve security within the city as a whole.
"We'd like a free and safe world, but unfortunately, there is a criminal element out there that we have to protect our community against," Bauman said.
Before settling on the barriers they did, Bauman said they considered concrete barriers, or using police and first responder vehicles as barriers.
Ultimately, they decided the concrete barriers would be too heavy to set up and move in the case of an emergency, and they determined that they didn't have enough law enforcement vehicles to block off necessary roadways though.
Meanwhile, the barriers they chose can be easily set up, moved and stored, which made a big impact on their decision.
"They're 53 pounds, easy to set up. They're modular, which allows us to get different lengths of the road, allows us different solutions for storage and allows us one or two people to set up, which is nice," Bauman said.
The barriers will be coming to Waukesha all the way from Israel.
According to Mayor Reilly, the barriers will be used as soon as Waukesha's Memorial Day Parade. They will also be used throughout the summer at their Friday Night Live events and their Fourth of July Parade. Eventually, the barriers will also be used at the city's Christmas parade.
"I think it will make people much more comfortable to know that we have blocked the access routes," Reilly said.
In addition to the new barriers, the public can also expect a new parade route to best utilize the barriers. According to Bauman, a map of that can be expected in the near future.
"We want everyone to feel safe. We want people to come to Waukesha," Bauman said. "We want them to enjoy our farmers markets, our community events that we have -- our parades and festivals."