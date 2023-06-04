'We want to give them another option': A sanctuary for senior dogs opens in Baraboo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- South Central Wisconsin has a new sanctuary just for senior dogs.
Larry Barton is the founder of Jane's Journey Home for Dogs. It was created to honor his mother and her passion for animals.
"My mother really loved dogs," Barton said. "She might love dogs more than people to be honest."
In 2013, Jane Barton was diagnosed with terminal cancer and she wanted to dedicate her last few years caring for senior dogs.
"At that point in time, she had some time left and she was thinking about what to do in remembrance of her," Barton said. "And she decided that she wanted to help older dogs and she just loved dogs, it was a big part of her life."
So, she started putting away money and left Larry in charge of deciding what the project would eventually be.
"We kept looking for the right location and the right idea or to do something like Jane's Journey Home for Dogs," Barton said. "And we eventually found this beautiful farm here in Baraboo and that was about a year ago. And that's when it all took off."
The doors opened late December and housed up to six dogs while they were still figuring out operations.
"Generally [the dogs are] coming from other shelters," Barton said. "They're getting dogs in that are older, 11, 12, 13 years old. these dogs might have medical issues and so forth that need to be attended to. I think these shelters find that it's very difficult to adopt these dogs to somebody at that age."
Barton says each dog has a different story, but many of them come from shelters where the only other option would be to put them down.
"We want to give them another option," Jane's Journey Home for Dogs Executive Director, Rachel Leuzinger, said. "And say, 'okay, maybe it's not an adoption candidate for your facility, but he's social and he's relatively healthy for his age. So, why don't we take him in, and we hold off on that decision.'"
The sanctuary currently has five dogs and Barton says he'd like to get up to 16 but the process takes time.
"The most important thing is to make sure that every dog's stress level stays as low as possible," Leuzinger said. "There's a lot of adjustment, especially for an older dog, who's maybe been in a home for a really long time. Suddenly, everything is new, and we're asking them to acclimate to dogs, new surroundings to new people. So, we just do it little step by step."
Barton says the organization wants to be more than a dog sanctuary; it wants to be a community asset.
"This is intended to be a facility that the community can interact with," Barton said. "This is nestled right in the Baraboo Bluffs area. There's a lot of other complementary activities around the area and this can be one."
The 36-acre farm has walking trails, a vineyard and the dogs have plenty of space to roam.
"You can just imagine...these dogs spending their last time in an environment like this," Barton said. "No cages and they can roam freely from the couch to rugs to their bedding. So, it's a very relaxing environment for them."
Jane's Journey Home for Dogs had their grand opening Saturday. The non-profit was able to interact with neighbors and businesses and Barton says it was a huge success.