'We want to make sure we're building partnerships': MPD holds Pride pop-up event

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department held a Pride pop-up event Sunday in partnership with the Community Policing Foundation and Teens Like Us.
They said that the goal was to raise money for transitioning youth and build relationships with the communities that officers serve.
"Many of our police officers are part of the LGBTQ community, and we want to make sure that we're building that partnership to raise awareness and make those youth feel comfortable and know that we're on their side," Nicole Schmitgen, Patrol Officer with the Madison Police Department said.
MPD plans to host another Pride event next weekend.
That will be the Battle of the Badges next Saturday at 2:45 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena.