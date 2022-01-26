'We were all shocked': Halderson juror says defense's lack of witnesses helped seal killer's fate

MADISON (WKOW) - One of the jurors in Chandler Halderson's homicide trial says the decision by Halderson's attorneys to call no witnesses helped seal his fate with guilty verdicts.
"We were all shocked," juror Darcy Widmer of Roxbury tells 27 News.
Widmer and her fellow jurors last week found Halderson guilty of eight felony crimes, including two counts of first degree intentional homicide in the deaths of both his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, and two counts of mutilating a corpse. Prosecutors say Halderson, 23, killed and dismembered his parents in July after his father discovered Halderson concocted months of false claims about having an insurance job and attending community college.
Assistant State Public Defenders Catherine Dorl and Crystal Vera rested their case without calling a single witness and Halderson chose not to testify.
"You think you're going to hear two sides to a story," Widmer says. "And when they said they had nothing, we were shocked."
"It obviously made our deliberations a lot shorter than they might have been if we had anything to go on," Widmer tells 27 News. The jury convicted Halderson in just over two hours after ten days trial.
During trial, prosecutors said Halderson killed his parents July 1 and reported the Windsor couple missing July 7, claiming they left for their cabin in Langlade County days before and were not in touch after the Fourth of July. Widmer says trial evidence involving cell phone tracking, surveillance video, store receipts and other items showed Halderson near the later discovery of remains; purchasing ice hours after the killings; identifying a text message from his mother coming from her phone hidden in a shoe in Windsor; and other contradictions to his statements.
"Technology played a huge part in this process and it all fit," Widmer tells 27 News.
Widmer says jurors used white boards during deliberations to list the charges and supporting evidence and guide discussion. She said no juror had to be convinced of Halderson's guilt. "There was just no question," Widmer said.
Widmer said she quarantined at home during a week long suspension of the trial after Halderson tested positive for COVID-19. Widmer and other jurors were only told of one positive test among jurors, which Judge John Hyland said was unlikely to be connected to the trial.
Widmer said she only struggled with her emotions during closing arguments as she thought of the Halderson parents and their apparent support for their deceitful son.
"You just see a picture of these two people who I never knew in my life, and I got to learn about them in this case and how much they loved their boy," Widmer said. "And it just made think about...they would have moved heaven and earth for him if he would have come to them and said...'I snapped...I need help.'"
"I feel he just made a very, very bad mistake," Widmer said of Halderson's months and possibly years of lying about jobs, job prospects, education snowballing into homicidal violence. "And he just thought it could get away with it."
Halderson will receive a mandatory life sentence March 17, when a judge will also decide if and when Halderson would be eligible for parole. The earliest parole consideration possible would be in twenty years.
"Twenty years is not enough," Widmer says, declining to comment beyond that on an appropriate sentence for Halderson.
Widmer said the experience of absorbing the testimony of more than sixty witnesses and dozens of pieces of evidence to include photographs of body parts was trying and lingered after the verdicts.
"For a couple of days there I remember, I couldn't stop thinking about," she says. "I had to let it go."
