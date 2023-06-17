'We were very intentional this year': Sun Prairie hosts sixth and largest Juneteenth celebration

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- This weekend, people across the country and right here in southern Wisconsin are celebrating Juneteenth ahead of the holiday on Monday.
In Sun Prairie, community leaders from all over came together for the city's sixth and largest Juneteenth celebration ever Saturday.
"Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, specifically in Galveston, TX which was the last location to be emancipated," Lisa Goldsberry, one of the event's organizers said.
Saturday's event had something for everyone; music, dancing, hair braiding, food, storytelling and a community resource fair.
"I love the idea that the community gets behind it, and everybody is able to celebrate, because it really is American history and not just black history," Goldsberry said.
"We have, what, 37,000 people in this community and we are growing more diverse year after year after year," fellow event organizer, Teran Peterson, said.
Peterson is the program manager for the Neighborhood Navigators of Sun Prairie and says after years of multiple, small Juneteenth celebrations, seeing Saturday's turnout was amazing.
"There are kids out here having the time of their lives," Peterson said. "There are adults out here that are learning and growing together."
"We were very intentional this year," Goldsberry said. "We really wanted to make sure we had some resources that poured back into the black community. So, it's just a great day of fun for the kids, resources for the adults. There's a little bit of something for everybody."
Goldsberry and Peterson both say that being able to celebrate "Freedom Day" with everyone in their community has been great and just makes them look forward to next year.
"I'm just really excited to see so many people be open to new ideas and new concepts and learning history that has been forgotten," Goldsberry said. "Or in some cases, neglected."
Peterson hopes guests walk away with a better understanding of Juneteenth, a full belly and a happy heart.