'We will be back open as soon as possible': Maple Tree Supper Club pens message to the community

MCFARLAND (WKOW) — Staff at a McFarland supper club significantly damaged by a fire is updating the community on what's next for the business.
The Maple Tree Supper club is currently closed after a kitchen fire spread to the building's structure and into one of the dining rooms. Despite the significant damage, staff took to Facebook to say the restaurant is not "a complete loss."
"We will be back open as soon as possible and can’t wait to see all of our wonderful customers! Once we have a date we will let everyone know," the post reads.
The team at Maple Tree thanks firefighters, staff members, and the community for their support and say they "certainly feel the love." Still, they ask that everyone respects their space as they navigate an emotional and difficult time.
"We have a great community, friends, family, and customers around us so we know that we will be back better and stronger than before," the post reads. "We can’t wait to see everyone and serve them a nice old fashioned and some prime rib!"