'We will not back down' : Wisconsin Family Action's president releases statement after arson attack

MADISON (WKOW) -- Julaine Appling of Wisconsin Family Action (WFA) released a statement Sunday evening following what Madison Police believe was a targeted arson and vandalism attack on their office.
WFA is a local anti-abortion organization and Appling believes that they were targeted due to the leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn Roe v Wade.
The arsonists left a message on the side of the non-profit's office: "If abortions aren't safe, then you aren't either." Alongside this was a circled capital A -- an anarchist symbol -- paired with the numbers '1312', a common graffiti representation of "ACAB," the first, third, first, and second letters of the alphabet.
Even though WFA attributes this attack to a group they call Anarchy 1312, they said this attack has a "far broader implication."
"Apparently, the tolerance that the left demands is truly a one-way street. Violence has become their answer to everything," Appling's statement reads in part. "This is what happens when leadership is missing or when leadership implies that violence is ok."
WFA also scrutinized Gov. Tony Evers, who they believe holds some responsibility for today's attack.
"In 2020, Governor Tony Evers basically looked the other way when violence erupted in Kenosha and Madison," Appling's statement said. "That kind of non-response fosters what happened to us this morning, leaving Wisconsin citizens who disagree with his policies extremely vulnerable to similar violence."
WFA then pointed out that Gov. Evers' statement said nothing about investigation or prosecution. This concern is highlighted by what Appling said in an interview with WKOW 27 News where she wondered if the group was done with their attacks, or if they had "more things planned" for WFA.
But WFA said they weren't scared by the attack. Instead, they're feeling emboldened to "push back" against those who attack them because of a difference of belief.
"The violence needs to stop and stop now," Appling's statement said. "It's not the answer to any question or any problem."
WFA concluded by saying that they will repair their offices, get back to work and "stand up for what's right."
"We will not back down," WFA said. "We will not stop doing what we are doing. Too much is at stake.”