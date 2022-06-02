 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WEA Trust leaving Wisconsin market, laying off 110 employees in August

  • Updated
WEA Trust

MADISON (WKOW) — WEA Trust and Health Tradition plan will no longer offer services in Wisconsin by the end of 2022. 

The not-for-profit organization's president and CEO, Vaughn Vance, said challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and drop in the stock market has made it difficult to provide "high value personal care." 

“It became clear that we had to make the difficult decision to pivot as an organization before we sacrificed what has made WEA Trust unique for many years,” Vance said in a statement. 

WEA says they're taking a phased approach in reducing its workforce by giving employees a minimum of 60-days notice and a severance package.

In a document filed with the Department of Workforce Development filed Wednesday, 110 employees will be laid of on August 1 or August 15, dependent on union status. 

Existing members are covered under their current contract without changes until December 31.  

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you