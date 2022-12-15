 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather believed to be factor in deadly Verona crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Highway M crash in Verona 12-15-2022

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A driver is dead after a crash in Verona Thursday night and weather is believed to be a factor, according to the Verona Police Department. 

Chief David Dresser said three vehicles crashed at about 6 p.m. on Highway M at Highway 18-151.

Initial reports indicate two vehicles ran into each other on the bridge and then a third vehicle struck them.

Police said weather is believed to be a contributing factor, but the investigation is ongoing. 

No other information has been released.

VERONA (WKOW) -- Police in Verona say Highway M is closed between Range Trail and Prairie Heights Drive Thursday night due to a crash.

The Verona Police Department posted to Facebook about the crash around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, saying, at the time, the highway would be closed for the next several hours.

Highway M crash in Verona 2 12-15-2022

As a detour, police say drivers should use Whalen Road to get between Highway M/Main Street and Old PB.