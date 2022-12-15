Weather believed to be factor in deadly Verona crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A driver is dead after a crash in Verona Thursday night and weather is believed to be a factor, according to the Verona Police Department.
Chief David Dresser said three vehicles crashed at about 6 p.m. on Highway M at Highway 18-151.
Initial reports indicate two vehicles ran into each other on the bridge and then a third vehicle struck them.
Police said weather is believed to be a contributing factor, but the investigation is ongoing.
No other information has been released.
The Verona Police Department posted to Facebook about the crash around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, saying, at the time, the highway would be closed for the next several hours.
As a detour, police say drivers should use Whalen Road to get between Highway M/Main Street and Old PB.