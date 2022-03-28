Weather creating challenges for area farms tapping maple trees

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- It's the time of the year for maple tree tapping, and many area farms have been busy gathering their share of sap to be cooked into syrup.
The weather, however, is creating some unexpected challenges this year.
It has been a relatively cold winter, and that has made things difficult for producers at Open Kettle Farms in Cross Plains.
The sap is tapped from maple trees and then cooked into syrup in what is known as the "Sugarhouse."
In order to be able to tap trees for maple syrup, the weather needs to be above freezing during the day and below freezing at night, which hasn't happened much recently.
Despite the weather challenges, Open Kettle Farms owner & sugarmaker Tim Noll says they've produced some of their best product.
"We can't control the weather but what we can control is the quality of our tapping in the woods, and making sure that it's leak free, and make sure that we don't have spills and unnecessary losses, and follow our procedures to the letter, so that we're making really high quality maple syrup," said Noll.
Noll is also hopeful that expected warmer temperatures will help them ramp up their operation.
"We look like we've got a good opportunity here for the next seven days to really have good sugar-making weather," said Noll.
Noll describes their signature syrup flavor as "maple, buttery, with a slight note of vanilla."
You can find their products at the Westside Community Market, the Verona Farmers Market and the Mt. Horeb Farmers Market.