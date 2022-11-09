Weather whiplash on the way

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We'll continue to warm ahead of a strong cold front bringing storm chances and crashing temperatures heading into the weekend.
We'll start cloudy with increasing sunshine this afternoon as a warm front passes through the region. Temps will climb to the mid 60s with a breeze out of the south at 10-15 mph.
An isolated shower or two are possible tonight in central Wisconsin with temps only falling to the upper 50s. Highs approach 70° by the early afternoon Thursday, which would break the current record of 67° set in 2010. Showers and storms look likely later in the afternoon and evening, a couple of which could turn severe with a gusty wind threat.
Temps crash the rest of the forecast with highs only in the 30s Veterans Day through the weekend with even some flurries possible!