Weather whiplash: Wisconsin started 2023 with record-breaking precipitation, now in record-breaking drought

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday brought some light showers to south central Wisconsin, but more than 80% of the state is still suffering from at least moderate drought conditions.
"It really is getting to be a historic level of drought in Wisconsin," Wisconsin state climatologist, Steve Vavrus, said.
Despite heavy precipitation early on in 2023, Vavrus says the past few dry months have been record-setting.
"If you take the state-wide average right now with drought severity, based on the U.S. Drought Monitor, we are at the worst, most extreme magnitude drought since 2000 at least," Vavrus said. "If you go back farther, we'd have to go back to 1988 to find a drought that's comparable to this year."
Vavrus says since April, most of Wisconsin is at least 6 inches short of normal precipitation. In the worst parts of the state, like the southwest, levels are more than a foot shorter than usual.
"We typically average this time of year, about one inch per week," Vavrus said. "So, you do the math. Even if we get more than normal precipitation, it's going to take many, many weeks to catch up."
Vavrus says Friday's rainfall and some showers forecasted for Sunday shouldn't fool you.
"It's easy to think, 'Well, we got some heavy rain. We got an inch yesterday so we're okay,'" Vavrus said. "But, we're not. the drought has accumulated over so many months now."
Not only has drought severity caught Vavrus' attention, but he says it's also important to note how much of the state these conditions have taken over.
"The last big drought we had here in 2012, was mainly a southern Wisconsin drought, really bad in the south," Vavrus said. "But the North wasn't hit so hard. This year has been all over the state. Over 80%, conditions, places in Wisconsin experiencing some form of drought."
Thankfully, Vavrus says there's a small ray of sunshine peeking out from behind our much-needed rain clouds.
"We had such a wet start to the year, January through April in Wisconsin was the wettest on record," Vavrus said. "So, we started the drought in really good shape. So, that is one of the silver linings to all this. If we had started dry, we would really be in dire shape right now."
Vavrus says he expects drought conditions to change in the coming weeks. He anticipates a larger portion of Dane County to enter into the severe drought category.