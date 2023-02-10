Weathersealed co-defendant claims he was misled by company owner

MADISON (WKOW) — 27 News is continuing to follow the case of a Wisconsin-based contractor accused of scamming dozens of his customers.
On Friday, Tyler Hansen and his wife Jennifer appeared in Dane County Circuit Court for a bail hearing.
The couple owns Weathersealed, and faces a felony theft by contractor charge in the county.
During the hearing, the couple told the court they could no longer afford a private attorney and were approved for a public defender. The couple's bail hearing was continued.
Tyler and Jennifer Hansen have nearly 30 open civil and criminal cases in at least 12 Wisconsin counties. Court records show they're accused of taking money from customers without starting work or performing inferior work.
"What the hell? This is just a big mistake," said Jason Hawkins, a former Weathersealed associate.
Hawkins said he was in complete disbelief after learning his association with Hansen landed him in criminal court.
"What I am guilty of is not being a good judge of character, I guess," Hawkins said.
He said Hansen duped him, and a Dane County criminal complaint shows Hawkins is now a co-defendant in a felony theft by contractor case.
"I'm going to court and being charged, as though I were involved... it's the furthest from the truth," Hawkins said.
Hawkins said he worked with Hansen as a Weathersealed salesman.
"I'm basically almost like a subcontractor. They hire me to go out and sell their services," Hawkins said.
Hawkins exclusively tells 27 News that he was unaware of what was happening. He said now his reputation is damaged.
"I would never purposely take from somebody that hard-earned money with no intent on giving them back that same quality of services that they paid for," Hawkins said.
Hawkins said he's hired an attorney and is taking a hit— financially and emotionally.
"I had to empty my 401K to pay for a lawyer which, you know, is my family's future. I was so unbelievably depressed and mad at myself. Mad at him. Hurt for the people that I knew this happened to, especially the ones that I went into people's houses and sold them something," Hawkins said.
Despite all, Hawkins has this description of Hansen.
"As silly as that sounds to say, I think he's a good person, but I think that the money side of it changed him," Hawkins said.
Hawkins then spoke to alleged victims.
"I'm truly, truly sorry for my part in this, mine part being coming in selling you a product that you're not receiving, and I promise you that I never would have done that. Had I known that, that this was what was going to happen. I feel horrible," Hawkins said.