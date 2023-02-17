Weathersealed contractor now charged criminally in 10 counties

(WKOW) -- Embattled contractor Tyler Hansen now faces criminal charges related to his business practices in ten Wisconsin counties.
At the time of publication, court records showed Hansen had been charged with felonies and/or misdemeanors in the following counties since August 2022:
- Adams
- Dane
- Columbia
- Green
- Kenosha
- Monroe
- Rock
- Vernon
- Walworth
- Winnebago
On Friday, Hansen was due in Green County court for an arraignment hearing. Court records stated his attorney appeared on his behalf. His wife told the court Hansen was "taken into custody off a warrant out of Kenosha County minutes before the hearing started." Hansen's attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
The Jefferson County jail confirmed to 27 News Friday Hansen is in their custody related to a Kenosha County warrant.
The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions confirmed to 27 News in an earlier report Hansen is associated with Weathersealed Wisconsin and the following companies:
- Badgerland Baths, LLC
- Elm Mound Adult Family Home, LLC
- Permanent Solutions Remodeling, LLC
- Badgerland Home Improvements, LLC
- Badgerland Restorations, LLC
- Continuous Care, Inc
- Eco Built Improvements, LLC
- Hit Your Line Limited Liability Company
- Karlye Lea Hansen Entertainment
- Midwest Outdoor Living, LLC
- Pine Circle AFH, LLC
- Spruce Lane AFH, LLC
- TDH2 Investments, LLC
- Weathersealed Wisconsin, LLC
- Wisconsin Compliance Experts, LLC
DFI also confirmed the following companies are associated with Hansen's wife, Jennifer Hansen, who is also criminally charged related to their contracting business practices in five counties:
- Anderson Resource Management, Inc.
- Anderson Packaging OE, LLC
- Bathrooms Unlimited LLC
- Hansen Habitat, LLC
- Just Jennifer Consulting, LLC
- J.D. Lewis Construction, Inc.
- Seal Security, LLC
- Windows Unlimited LLC
A man who describes himself as a subcontractor of Weathersealed, Jason Hawkins, is also a co-defendant in two of the Dane County cases.