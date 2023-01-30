 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 25
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weathersealed contractor now facing criminal charges related to business practices in 6 counties

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyler Hansen

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The owner of a Madison-based contracting company is now criminally charged in six counties related to his business practices. 

Tyler Hansen, 51, was charged was in Vernon County Friday with felony theft by contractor of an elderly person. Court records show Hansen was doing business as Weathersealed Wisconsin, which is his company. 

At the time of publication, a court date for his Vernon County charge had not been set. 

Earlier this month, Hansen was also charged criminally with similar felonies related to his business practices in Columbia, Winnebago and Monroe Counties. 

Hansen also has criminal cases related to his business practices open in Dane and Green Counties. 

Tags

Recommended for you