Weathersealed contractor now facing criminal charges related to business practices in 6 counties

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The owner of a Madison-based contracting company is now criminally charged in six counties related to his business practices.
Tyler Hansen, 51, was charged was in Vernon County Friday with felony theft by contractor of an elderly person. Court records show Hansen was doing business as Weathersealed Wisconsin, which is his company.
At the time of publication, a court date for his Vernon County charge had not been set.
Earlier this month, Hansen was also charged criminally with similar felonies related to his business practices in Columbia, Winnebago and Monroe Counties.
Hansen also has criminal cases related to his business practices open in Dane and Green Counties.