Weathersealed contractor released on bond, new charges filed in Winnebago County

(WKOW) — A contractor facing charges in several counties is out on bond for charges recently filed in Columbia County.

The Columbia County Jail confirmed to 27 News that Tyler Hansen posted his $10,000 bond and has since been released.

He is charged with theft by contractor > 10,000 - $100,000 in Columbia County. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison.

Columbia County is one of several Wisconsin counties where Hansen is facing federal charges. He is also facing another theft by contractor charge in Dane County, theft charges in Green County and two felony theft charges in Monroe County.

Most recently, online court records show Hansen has been charged with theft by false representation > $5,000-$10,000 in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.

All of the criminal matters are open.

He also faces numerous civil lawsuits related to his business.