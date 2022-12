MADISON (WKOW) -- Embattled Weathersealed Wisconsin owner Tyler Hansen and his wife Jennifer Hansen were both charged in Dane County court Wednesday.

Court records show both Tyler, 51, and Jennifer, 42, were charged with theft by contractor - $10,000-$100,000 as a party to a crime.

This is the latest in a series of legal battles against Weathersealed after customers allege the company failed to complete work after being paid.