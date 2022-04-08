WEB EXTRAS: Extended clips from 27 News' interview with a Cottage Grove man who went to Romania to help Ukrainian refugees

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Stefan Ciobanu spent two weeks in Romania helping refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
27 News talked with him before he left, and Caroline Dade caught up with him again Friday.
Here are some exclusive clips from their conversation.
Ciobanu met a family of five that was fleeing from near Mariupol. They are now in Germany.
He also spoke with a woman who was a Kindergarten teacher in Kharkiv.
Finally, Ciobanu reflected on the things he saw and stories he heard during his time in Romania and shared his hopes for the future.