WEC deactivates 108,378 voters from record

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Friday it has deactivated over 100,000 voter records.
WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said the 108,378 people who were deactivated have not voted in the past four years and didn't respond to the agency regarding their registration status.
Wolfe said the four-year maintenance process -- which is required by law -- helps keep the voter registration database "as clean and updated as possible."
“The deactivations are a combination of voters who have moved to a new address without re-registering, voters who have died, others who have asked to have their registrations deactivated, and those who simply have not voted,” she said.
Wolfe said voters who have moved from their previous registration address can simply re-register with their new address.