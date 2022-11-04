WEC defends military ballot security; conservatives file lawsuit following fraud charges

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin elections officials defended on Friday the procedures the state has in place to prevent people from casting fraudulent military absentee ballots.
Military ballots have come under scrutiny after Milwaukee's deputy elections director, Kimberly Zapata, was charged Friday with fraudulently requesting three military ballots and having them sent to State Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls.)
Investigators said Zapata explained she committed ballot fraud to highlight vulnerabilities around military ballots. Unlike other absentee ballots, voters don't need to show ID, or even be registered, in order to request a military absentee ballot.
Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) Administrator Meagan Wolfe said on a press call Friday there were multiple checkpoints in place to ensure someone who requested someone else's military ballot, or made up identities as Zapata is accused of doing, would get caught.
Wolfe said while there are less hurdles up front for getting a military ballot, state officials must report info on those ballots to the federal government.
"We actually have to report all of the requests that are received, that are sent, and that are counted," Wolfe said. "And we have to report that to the federal government as well. So, those are requests we monitor very, very closely, and that we have to produce reports on each one of those ballots."
Elections officials also noted the total number of military ballots requested was in line with the most recent midterm election in 2018, which was also headlined by races for governor and U.S. Senate.
According to WEC, 2,700 military absentee ballots were requested in 2018. This year, the elections commission reported 2,747 ballots were requested as of Thursday.
"Even though the numbers do line up with the numbers from previous years," Wolfe said. "[And] we don't see increases or flags with data that show us that there's anything different in terms of behavior than previous years, that doesn't mean we're not still looking at every single request that comes through the system."
The conservative Thomas More Society filed a lawsuit Friday in Waukesha County. The suit sought to have a judge order the elections commission "to sequester all military absentee or mail-in ballots prior to the election."
Former state supreme court justice Michael Gableman, who was hired by Speaker Robin Vos to lead the GOP review, now works for the Thomas More Society. Amid a string of lawsuits, Gableman's investigation has cost taxpayers more than $1.5 million.
Brandtjen, who in her role as Assembly elections committee chair, has invited election conspiracy theorists to present debunked election claims, said in a statement Zapata's ability to request three military ballots, among other concerns, demanded further review of how the state handles those absentee ballots.
"I have been attacked by the liberal media, Democrats who benefit from the system, and Republicans who don’t have the backbone to take on the issues, including Speaker [Robin] Vos," Brandtjen said Thursday.