WEC: Midterm voter turnout was high but didn't exceed 2018 record

MADISON (WKOW) — Unofficial turnout in this year's midterm election shows more Wisconsinites came out to cast a ballot than usual.
According to the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC), an unofficial tally shows nearly 57% of the state's eligible voters went to the polls Tuesday. The commission said this is "higher than almost all" midterms in the state but doesn't exceed the near 60% record set in 2018.
Part of this is because of 47,000 fewer votes in Milwaukee County, as seen by comparing votes in the governor's race in 2018 and 2022.
WEC explains that without a statewide reporting process, this estimate comes from information gathered by the Associated Press (AP). WEC calculates unofficial turnout by adding together unofficial votes in the highest-turnout statewide race, of which AP collects data for, and dividing it by the state's estimated voting-age population.
WEC said AP reports at least 2,653,820 votes cast in the governor's race, which is nearly 57% of the state's estimated voting age population.
WEC said this unofficial estimate is likely an undercount and official results will come after they've been canvassed at the local level and certified by the commission chair.