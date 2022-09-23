WEC: Mistake made on general election ballots for Congressional District 2

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission is warning some Wisconsin residents that there is an error on their November General Election ballots.
The WEC said Friday that voters in Congressional District 2 (CD2) will be the ones with the incorrect ballots. CD2 includes Dane, Iowa, Lafayette, Sauk and Green County, as well as portions of Richland and Rock counties.
According to the WEC, state law allows independent candidates to include a short "statement of principle" along with their name on the ballot in place of the “independent” label as long as the statement was included on the candidate’s nomination papers. Due to an "administrative error by state level election officials, county clerks in United States Congressional District 2 did not receive all required information to include on the applicable ballots before having those ballots printed."
WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe said the commission "deeply regrets" the mistake and any impact it has. However, she assures that "the candidates on the ballot all remain the same, and the mistake will not prevent any votes from being counted in the CD2 contest, including those that have already been voted via absentee ballot.”
Because WEC said reprinting the ballots in time for the election is "financially and physically impossible," the only feasible solution to the error is for local clerks to issue a notice to prior, current and future voters within CD2 about the absence of the statement of principle on their ballots.
The notice will inform CD2 voters of this mistake, show what the ballot should have looked like and it will answer potential questions, according to WEC.
Voters who already received an absentee ballot by mail will receive the notice as a letter. Voters who will receive an absentee ballot by mail moving forward will receive the notice within their instruction packet. The notice will also be posted at all in-person absentee voting locations and at all polling places within CD2. Clerks also print sample ballots which are published in their paper of record and in other public places. The published sample ballots will also include the attached notice.
Votes cast on the ballot will not be affected by the mistake.
The WEC said it plans to reimburse localities for the cost of printing, mailing, or otherwise distributing the notices.
“In the rush of preparing for the November General Election, we made an unintentional error that we need to notify voters about,” Wolfe said. “We sincerely regret the error and will work closely with local election officials to address it and keep voters informed. We also plan to review our own protocols to prevent such a mistake from happening again.”
You can read the full press release online as well as see the CD2 Voter Notice.