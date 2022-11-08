WEC: 'No major issues' through first half of Election Day

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin elections officials said, as of early Tuesday afternoon, the midterm general election was running smoothly without any significant problems.
Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) Administrator Meagan Wolfe said, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the state elections agency had not received any major complaints about issues at polling places across Wisconsin.
"There are no major issues that have been reported," Wolfe said. "And Election Day in Wisconsin is going smoothly."
Wolfe said there were calls about long lines at some polling places around the state but added those were typically in line what are usually high-traffic times.
"We typically see more voters who vote earlier in the day, around the noon hour," Wolfe said. "And then again in the evening before the polls close. Otherwise, we've really only received routine calls and questions."
There had been reports out of Milwaukee of an election observer tensely confronting people who were dropping off absentee ballots at the city's elections office.
Wolfe said WEC was aware of those reports but added the agency's understanding is those situations were handled appropriately without any further incident.
"In all those minor instances that we saw on social media, again, that weren't necessarily reported to our office, that the chief inspector was able to resolve those in an appropriate manner," Wolfe said.
WEC reported as of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin voters has requested 815,267 absentee ballots. As of Tuesday, clerks reported 741,795 of those ballots as having been returned; that number included about 318,000 in-person absentee votes prior to Election Day.
Wolfe said anyone with an absentee ballot they still have to return should check in with their municipal clerk. That's because some clerks want absentee ballots returned to the voter's polling place, while other want them dropped off that clerk's office.
For the 38 communities that use central count for processing absentee ballots, voters might need to drop their ballot at that central count location. Because of those differences from one city or village to another, Wolfe told voters to call the municipal clerk's office before leaving to drop off their absentee ballot Tuesday.