WEC seeks $1.3 million for response to complaints, requests

MADISON (WKOW) -- The agency overseeing elections in Wisconsin wants more money to keep up with a sharp increase in complaints and data requests.
The six-member, bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) voted unanimously Wednesday to request $1.3 million for the creation of a new Inspector General program.
WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said the new 10-person subdivision was necessary in response to data requests that went from two per month in 2016 to an average of 16 this year.
Wolfe said after the 2020 election, which featured numerous but unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, the commission has also seen a spike in formal complaints alleging election law violations.
A chart in Wednesday's meeting materials showed the number of annual complaints was about 15 prior to 2020; the number currently exceeds 50.
"To put it plainly," Wolfe said. "The election landscape since the commission was established in 2016 is nearly unrecognizable."
The commission faces a number of hurdles in its request: the Republican candidates for governor and secretary of state have said, if elected, they'd support dismantling the commission and giving election oversight powers to elected officials.
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton), the GOP candidate for secretary of state, argued Wednesday WEC wasn't improving public trust by adding staff under its existing structure.
“If WEC is looking to restore confidence in our elections, which most certainly needs to be done, they should look outside their own agency for ideas," Loudenbeck said. "Most other states delegate election duties, ministerial or otherwise, to a constitutional officer, typically the elected Secretary of State."
In past interviews, Loudenbeck hasn't specified which election duties the secretary should take on. She has said she didn't think legislators should have the final say in certifying election results.
The commission's chair, Don Mills, a Republican appointed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, agreed the enhanced inspections were necessary.
"If we don't address those concerns, whether they're real or not, we lose confidence in the elections," Millis said.
Initially, the six-member commission, evenly divided with three Democrats and three Republicans, would've overseen the new inspector general staff. However, Democratic members pushed back, saying it could drive a wedge between partisan appointees and the nonpartisan commissioner.
"I don't think it would be good for the agency. I don't think it would be good for this staff," Mark Thomsen, a Democratic commissioner, said. "I think it would create more arenas for partisan mischief."
Ultimately, the language changed to clarify the inspector general served at the administrator's pleasure. The request passed unanimously.
There's still a long road ahead, however. The upcoming two-year state budget cycle will kick off with agencies submitting their requested budgets, then the governor's proposed budget early next year.
From there, the Joint Finance Committee can rewrite the budget, either in part or entirely.
JFC Co-Chair Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) declined to comment. The other co-chair, Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam), referred to the lengthy process lying ahead.
"This proposal is in the very early stages of the budget process and will need to make it through several more steps before coming to the Joint Committee on Finance for consideration," Born said in a statement. "JFC will, as usual, consider the executive budget and requests that are presented to the committee during the upcoming legislative budget season."