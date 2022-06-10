WEC votes to put Michels on ballot, rejecting Democrats' challenge

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin elections officials on Friday shot down a Democratic challenge to keep one of the Republican frontrunners in the race for governor off of the August primary ballot.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) voted unanimously to keep Tim Michels on the ballot.
Democrats sought to have Michels ruled ineligible because most of his necessary signatures came on forms that did not include a proper mailing address for Michels.
"Let’s be clear, in each step of the process, from the day we turned in our papers, to the staff recommendation earlier this week, and now the unanimous vote of the Commission, our signatures were recognized as valid and sufficient," Michels said. "Despite all the howling from the usual suspects."
Democratic Commissioner Mark Thomsen issued a parting shot to Michels, who was endorsed last week in the race by former President Donald Trump.
Thomsen noted Republicans, including Michels, have assailed the elections commission, which Republicans created in 2015 to replace the Government Accountability Board.
"[Michels is] out there, always yelling, saying 'you've got to follow the letter of the law,'" Thomsen said. "If we would've done that, he might not be on the ballot."
The Milwaukee lawyer said had commissioners followed the exact letter of the law, as Republicans have said they should, Michels might not qualify for the ballot.
WEC staffers recommended the commissioners keep Michels on the ballot, saying the United States Postal Service would be able to trace the stated address in question to the proper location.
Michels is slated to face former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, business owner Kevin Nicholson, and Rep. Tim Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) in the GOP primary.