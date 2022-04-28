Wedding show in Madison aims to help couples plan their big day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wedding bells are ringing and many couples are preparing to walk down the aisle in the coming months.
Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Dana Gee from WedPlan Madison stopped by the studio to talk about some of the trends this season.
"Boho [bohemian] is really popular," she said. "Boho can be a lot of different things, it's very eclectic. It gives a vibe from the 70s."
As for cakes, Gee said people are leaning toward a large traditional cake for a center piece. Then, they add in other smaller desserts for a more personalized touch.
To helps couples plan their big day, WedPlan Madison is hosting its Spring Wedding Show. It's Sunday, May 1 at the Madison Marriot West. For more information, click HERE.