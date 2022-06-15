Wednesday moderate severe weather risk breakdown

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Wisconsin is most likely going to see a severe weather outbreak Wednesday, as an upper level system moves through the northern Plains and Midwest. All modes of severe weather will be possible and all modes are hatched too meaning a greater threat for stronger wind gusts, larger hail and stronger tornadoes.
Timing for the storms to begin will be between 2-4pm as they move into/develop across western Wisconsin. Counties like Crawford, Grant, Vernon, La Crosse, Richland, Monroe, Juneau and Adams will be under the threat at first. The threat will then expand to other counties as an eventual line of storms develop and pushes east/southeast.
Initially, as these storms develop and are alone, the tornado threat will be the greatest. Once a line of storms develops, the greatest threats will then become strong winds as well as large hail followed by possibly embedded tornadoes.
The severe weather threat will end between 9 p.m. and midnight, as the line eventually pushed into the Milwaukee area and beyond.
Make sure that you have a way to receive weather alerts such as downloading our mobile app, turning on your NOAA radio and tuning into 27 News starting later this afternoon. You can also get live severe weather coverage by liking our Facebook Page too.