...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Wednesday moderate severe weather risk breakdown

threats

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

Wisconsin is most likely going to see a severe weather outbreak Wednesday, as an upper level system moves through the northern Plains and Midwest. All modes of severe weather will be possible and all modes are hatched too meaning a greater threat for stronger wind gusts, larger hail and stronger tornadoes.

Timing for the storms to begin will be between 2-4pm as they move into/develop across western Wisconsin. Counties like Crawford, Grant, Vernon, La Crosse, Richland, Monroe, Juneau and Adams will be under the threat at first. The threat will then expand to other counties as an eventual line of storms develop and pushes east/southeast.

Initially, as these storms develop and are alone, the tornado threat will be the greatest. Once a line of storms develops, the greatest threats will then become strong winds as well as large hail followed by possibly embedded tornadoes.

The severe weather threat will end between 9 p.m. and midnight, as the line eventually pushed into the Milwaukee area and beyond. 

Make sure that you have a way to receive weather alerts such as downloading our mobile app, turning on your NOAA radio and tuning into 27 News starting later this afternoon. 

