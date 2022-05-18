Wednesday morning rain then big Thursday warm up

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A few more showers will move through this morning with temps staying cooler than average today.
Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and a wide range in temperatures as we have a light wind off Lake Michigan. This keeps our eastern areas coolest in the upper 50s, low to mid 60s in our central areas, including Madison, and mid to low 70ss west.
Everyone heats up Thursday to the upper 70s and low 80s as a bit of a breeze develops from the south with winds up to 15 mph. Shower and storm chances return Thursday evening and at night. A couple of storms could be strong to severe with the highest risk in west-central and central Wisconsin with a gusty wind and hail threat.