Weekend filled with gun violence in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WISN) – It was a violent weekend in Milwaukee. 27 people were shot in 13 incidents between Friday and Sunday.
In one 24-hour stretch, there were two mass shootings, just two blocks apart.
Nine people were shot Saturday night. The next night, and two blocks away, another shooting hurt four people.
Moath Sarsour owns Long Life Pharmacy in this area. He said he’s considering packing up and leaving.
“I honestly haven’t seen something like this in my life,” Sarsour said. “"We saw blood all over right here and this is concerning for us as business owners.”
Our Milwaukee affiliate spoke with Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who called the shootings this weekend ‘unacceptable.’
Johnson said police have made arrests and they continue to investigate all of the incidents.