Weekend Planner: Books, farmers' market and museum celebration

Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin.
FRIDAY
Book Bingo- Fitchburg
August 12, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Bring the whole family to play bingo at the Fitchburg Public Library. Win prizes and have fun!
SATURDAY
Downtown Sun Prairie Farmers' Market- Sun Prairie
August 13, 7 a.m. to Noon
Description Downtown Sun Prairie Farmers Market The Downtown Sun Prairie Farmers' Market is a full service market held in downtown Sun Prairie at Cannery Square and Market Street. The market features local vendors that sell a variety of goods from vegetables, beef, pork, eggs, honey, flowers, plants and more! The market gives you the chance to get to know their area farmers; know your farmer, know your food!
SUNDAY
Celebration at the Sterling North House- Edgerton
August 14, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Sterling North House Museum is celebrating it's 25th anniversary. Admission is free and all kinds of fun activities are planned.