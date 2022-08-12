 Skip to main content
Weekend Planner: Books, farmers' market and museum celebration

  • Updated
WEEKEND PLANNER
(WKOW) — The Wake Up Wisconsin team is helping fill your calendar with our Weekend Planner!

Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin that we found on WKOW's Things to Do page.

FRIDAY

Book Bingo- Fitchburg

August 12, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bring the whole family to play bingo at the Fitchburg Public Library. Win prizes and have fun!

SATURDAY

Downtown Sun Prairie Farmers' Market- Sun Prairie 

August 13, 7 a.m. to Noon

Description Downtown Sun Prairie Farmers Market The Downtown Sun Prairie Farmers' Market is a full service market held in downtown Sun Prairie at Cannery Square and Market Street. The market features local vendors that sell a variety of goods from vegetables, beef, pork, eggs, honey, flowers, plants and more! The market gives you the chance to get to know their area farmers; know your farmer, know your food!

SUNDAY

Celebration at the Sterling North House- Edgerton

August 14, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sterling North House Museum is celebrating it's 25th anniversary. Admission is free and all kinds of fun activities are planned.

