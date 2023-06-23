Weekend Planner: Cave tour, log rolling and American Girl Doll sale

(WKOW) — The Wake Up Wisconsin team is helping fill your calendar with our Weekend Planner!
Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin that we found on our Things to Do page.
FRIDAY
Guided Black Light Tours of Cave of the Mounds | Blue Mounds
June 23 at 4:30 p.m.
Take a tour of the cave by black light. Organizers say you will learn about ultraviolet light, fluorescence and see the speleothems glow. Tickets cost $36.99 and can be purchased online.
SATURDAY
Midwest Log Rolling Championships | Wingra Park, Madison
June 24
Watch as athletes face off in an log rolling championship at Wingra Park. Proceeds from the day benefit the Huntington's Disease Society of America. The Amateur Competition starts at 10 a.m. and the Elite Competition is at 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
American Girl Benefit Sale | Alliant Energy Center, Madison
June 24-25
Get discounted dolls, accessories and furniture during the annual American Girl Benefit Sale. Madison Children's Museum puts on the event, benefiting dozens of charities in Dane County. You can get tickets at the door starting at 8 a.m.