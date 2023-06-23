 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. The Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been
extended until 11 pm CDT Saturday. These advisories affect people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to wildfire smoke at the surface originating from Quebec
Province, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Weekend Planner: Cave tour, log rolling and American Girl Doll sale

  • Updated
  • 0
WEEKEND PLANNER
MGN

(WKOW) — The Wake Up Wisconsin team is helping fill your calendar with our Weekend Planner!

Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin that we found on our Things to Do page.

FRIDAY

Guided Black Light Tours of Cave of the Mounds | Blue Mounds 

June 23 at 4:30 p.m.

Take a tour of the cave by black light. Organizers say you will learn about ultraviolet light, fluorescence and see the speleothems glow. Tickets cost $36.99 and can be purchased online.

SATURDAY

Midwest Log Rolling Championships | Wingra Park, Madison 

June 24 

Watch as athletes face off in an log rolling championship at Wingra Park. Proceeds from the day benefit the Huntington's Disease Society of America. The Amateur Competition starts at 10 a.m. and the Elite Competition is at 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

American Girl Benefit Sale | Alliant Energy Center, Madison 

June 24-25 

Get discounted dolls, accessories and furniture during the annual American Girl Benefit Sale. Madison Children's Museum puts on the event, benefiting dozens of charities in Dane County. You can get tickets at the door starting at 8 a.m.