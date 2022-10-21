Weekend Planner: Circus, polka, Native American artifacts

(WKOW) -- The Wake Up Wisconsin team is helping fill your calendar with our Weekend Planner!
Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin that we found on our Things to Do page.
FRIDAY
"A Circus Spooktacular" - Madison Circus Space | Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. & 22 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Join our circus clowns as they discover the mesmerizing Mesmerelda, a fortune teller with misfortune in mind. She foresees a spooktacular mix of hooping, juggling, Cyr wheel, acrobatics, trapeze, aerial silks, and more as ghosts, monsters, zombies and more take the stage! Join us as Halloween magic brings these creations to life for three shows!
SATURDAY
Live Polka - Essen Haus Madison | Oct. 21 and 22 from 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Experience a taste of Germany right here in downtown Madison. We proudly serve German and American inspired cuisine and of course, We. Serve. Bier. Enjoy 16 German taps, a wide variety of bottled imports and Oktoberfest-like fun every weekend.
SUNDAY
Indian Artifact Show - Monticello High School gym | Oct. 23 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Badger State Archaeological Society will hold its 43rd annual Native American Indian Artifact Show on Sunday October 23rd. The event will be held at the Rehmstedt gym in Monticello School, 334 South Main Street, Monticello, WI from 8:00AM to 3:00PM. Cost of admission is $2.00 for 14 years and older.