Weekend Planner: Festival, hunting and bike ride

(WKOW) -- The Wake Up Wisconsin team is helping fill your calendar with our Weekend Planner!
Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin that we found on our Things to Do page.
Friday
Wauktoberfest - Waunakee
Held on the Endres Manufacturing Grounds in Waunakee, Join us for great food, beer, music, events, contests and more as we raise money for local charities!
Saturday
Archery and Crossbow Deer Hunting Seasons - Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding hunters of their first opportunity to deer hunting this fall for the 2021 archery and crossbow deer season openers. These seasons run concurrently statewide from Sept. 18 to Jan. 9, 2022. The archery and crossbow seasons extend to Jan. 31, 2022, in 27 Farmland Zone Deer Management Units and all metro sub-units.
Sunday
Bike the Barns - Dane County
Bike the Barns is FairShare CSA Coalition's largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the ride benefit our organization and the Partner Shares Program, which help low-income families afford farm-fresh veggies.