 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend Planner: Festival, hunting and bike ride

  • Updated
WEEKEND PLANNER
MGN

(WKOW) -- The Wake Up Wisconsin team is helping fill your calendar with our Weekend Planner!

Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin that we found on our Things to Do page.

Friday

Wauktoberfest - Waunakee 

Held on the Endres Manufacturing Grounds in Waunakee, Join us for great food, beer, music, events, contests and more as we raise money for local charities!

Saturday

Archery and Crossbow Deer Hunting Seasons - Wisconsin 

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding hunters of their first opportunity to deer hunting this fall for the 2021 archery and crossbow deer season openers. These seasons run concurrently statewide from Sept. 18 to Jan. 9, 2022. The archery and crossbow seasons extend to Jan. 31, 2022, in 27 Farmland Zone Deer Management Units and all metro sub-units.

Sunday

Bike the Barns - Dane County 

Bike the Barns is FairShare CSA Coalition's largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the ride benefit our organization and the Partner Shares Program, which help low-income families afford farm-fresh veggies.

Tags

Recommended for you