Weekend Planner: Movie discussion, Mammoth Hike. UW-Madison volleyball game

  • Updated
WEEKEND PLANNER
(WKOW) -- The Wake Up Wisconsin team is helping fill your calendar with our Weekend Planner!

Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin that we found on our Things to Do page.

Friday

Movie Night Virtual Discussion- The Raid (1954) - Via Zoom

Grab some popcorn and a seat in your favorite chair, and join us for a Movie Virtual Discussion with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Staff. While we can’t all be together, we can share discussion on major motion pictures that deal with the hardships, humor, and horrors of combat. For September, we will discuss the 1954 film The Raid. Watch the movie ahead of time and then hop on the Zoom to talk about it.

Register HERE.

Saturday

Mammoth Hike Challenge - Southern Wisconsin 

It's the third year for the event. This year, participants are challenged to walk, hike, run or backpack 42 miles of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in honor of the 42nd Anniversary of the Ice Age Trail becoming a National Scenic Trail. The challenge also requires participants to visit three designated trail communities.

Sunday

Wisconsin Badgers Womens Volleyball vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Womens Volleyball - Madison

On Sunday you can cheer on the Badgers Womens Volleyball Team as they take on the Fighting Illini. The match starts at 1 p.m. They play at the UW Field House.

