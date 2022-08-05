Weekend Planner: Music, tree climbing and a classic car show

(WKOW) -- The Wake Up Wisconsin team us helping fill your calendar with our Weekend Planner.
Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin that we found on our Things to Do page.
Friday
Friday Evening Classical Guitars
August 05, 2022 , 7:00pm-9:00pm
Lisa Link Peace Park
452 State Street
Madison, WI
Madison’s Central BID presents this “Summer in YOUR City” FREE outdoor concert series. Come join us at Lisa Link Peace Park for a concert every other Friday from 7 - 9pm from June - August.
These classical guitar concerts, held at Lisa Link Peace Park feature a special partnership with the Madison Classical Guitar Society and feature local classical guitarists! Local artists perform in this beautiful downtown public space located along State Street - the city's best shopping and dining area. Grab dinner from a nearby restaurant or enjoy your favorite ice cream cone. This event is kid-friendly.
Saturday
Recreational Tree Climbing- Open Climb
Aug 06, 2022 , 9:30am-11:30am
Fox Brook Park
2925 N Barker Rd
Brookfield, WI
Climb mature trees for an energizing experience. Fun, Fitness, Adventure! No experience necessary, ages 7 to adult, all equipment and guidance is provided. Registration is required. Cost is $45 per person.
Register ahead of time, HERE.
Sunday
Aug 07, 2022 , 9:00am-2:00pm
Circus World Museum
550 Water St
Baraboo, WI 53913
Start your engines and cruise on over to Circus World for the annual Classic Car Show. We put the pedal to the metal to bring you vintage hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, and more! Get this show on the road with wheel wonder and peerless circus performances, acres of exhibits, and more. Be the driving force that plans your visit to Circus World today!
This is your chance to explore two timeless American summer traditions. This automotive adventure also includes general admission to Circus World, where you can experience Wisconsin's rich circus heritage through acres of exhibits and artifacts, located on the original winter quarters of the Ringling Bros. Circus.