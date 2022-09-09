Weekend Planner: Quilts, race and car show

(WKOW) -- The Wake Up Wisconsin team is helping fill your calendar with our Weekend Planner!
Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin that we found on our Things to Do page.
Friday
The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show - Madison
Sept. 8, 9, 10
The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is thrilled to once again welcome quilting enthusiasts to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin, to celebrate the joys of quilting.
Saturday
Dash & Bash - Lyndon Station
Sept. 10, 7 a.m. sign up, 8 a.m. race
Run and bike ride to raise money for the Friends and Family Cancer Foundation which assists people in the Juneau, Sauk and Adams counties battling cancer.
Sunday
New Glarus Family Fest & 14th Annual Car Show
Sept. 11
The New Glarus Family Fest is a completely FREE event hosted at the Village Park in New Glarus, Wisconsin for the whole family.