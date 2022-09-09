 Skip to main content
Weekend Planner: Quilts, race and car show

WEEKEND PLANNER
(WKOW) -- The Wake Up Wisconsin team is helping fill your calendar with our Weekend Planner!

Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin that we found on our Things to Do page.

Friday

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show - Madison

Sept. 8, 9, 10 

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is thrilled to once again welcome quilting enthusiasts to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin, to celebrate the joys of quilting. 

Saturday

Dash & Bash - Lyndon Station

Sept. 10, 7 a.m. sign up, 8 a.m. race

Run and bike ride to raise money for the Friends and Family Cancer Foundation which assists people in the Juneau, Sauk and Adams counties battling cancer.

Sunday

New Glarus Family Fest & 14th Annual Car Show

Sept. 11

The New Glarus Family Fest is a completely FREE event hosted at the Village Park in New Glarus, Wisconsin for the whole family.

