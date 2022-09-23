Weekend Planner: Shopping, benefit 5K and cornhole

(WKOW) -- The Wake Up Wisconsin team is helping fill your calendar with our Weekend Planner!
Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin that we found on our Things to Do page.
Friday
The Bodega at Breese Stevens Field - Madison
The Bodega is unlike any market you will find in Madison. Our spacious field provides ample room for our vendors, food carts, an interactive children’s area, beer, and wine sales, live music, and plenty of yard games for some friendly competition.
Saturday
DiaperDash 5K Run - Fitchburg
Babies & Beyond (formerly Pregnancy Helpline) is hosting its 8th Annual DiaperDash. This 5k Run/2 mile Walk/Kids' Dash has raised awareness and support for Diaper Need in Wisconsin since 2015.
Funds and Diaper donations are collected on race day to help stock the Diaper Bank shelves.
Sunday
Learn to Play Cornhole - Madison
Learn to play cornhole with Mad City Cornhole League! Participants in this free class will learn the basics of the game cornhole including how to throw the flat bag and the rules of the game. All equipment needed to play is provided. This is a family-friendly event and children should be accompanied by an adult during the event.
REGISTER ONLINE or (608) 266-4711