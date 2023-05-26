Weekend Planner: Shopping, brats, waterskiing and parades

(WKOW) — The Wake Up Wisconsin team is helping fill your calendar with our Weekend Planner!
Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin that we found on our Things to Do page.
Friday
The Bodega - Breese Stevens Field | Madison
May 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Bodega Series, a monthly nighttime, local artisan market, is set to return to Madison’s Historic Breese Stevens Field for its seventh year. The Bodega at Breese Stevens Field will again welcome over 100 local food vendors and artisans.
Saturday
Brat Fest - Willow Island at Alliant Energy Center | Madison
May 26, 27, 28
Featuring food, carnival rides and live music, the annual event runs all weekend. The event has been held every Memorial Day weekend since 1983. The festival has raised almost $2 million to benefit 100+ local charities.
Sunday
Mad-City Ski Show - Law Park on Lake Monona | Madison
May 28, 6 p.m.
The Mad-City Ski Team is putting on a free show on Lake Monona. From Flipping and twirling to human pyramids, the team is inviting the public to watch them perform Sunday. It's recommended to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Monday (Memorial Day)
May 29, 10 a.m.
The 2023 Monona Memorial Day Parade will once again take place this year on Memorial Day, May 29th at 10 am. The parade will start at the Monona Grove High School and finish at Sennett Middle School. Your favorite 27 News team members will be walking in the parade!