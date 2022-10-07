Weekend Planner: Space, heart run, fire truck parade

(WKOW) -- The Wake Up Wisconsin team is helping fill your calendar with our Weekend Planner!
Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin that we found on our Things to Do page.
FRIDAY
Moon Over Monona Terrace - Monona Terrace, Madison | 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Explore the surface of the Moon and other celestial objects through telescopes provided by MAS members. FREE and Open to the Public
SATURDAY
Madison Heart Walk - Warner Park, Madison | 8 a.m.
The Madison Heart Walk is gearing up for another yearly event. It's also to remember those who have passed away. Dawn recently lost her mother to cardiovascular disease, so she's walking in her honor at this years event. Funds raised at the Heart Walk support the American Heart Association's mission to keep hearts healthy and strong. Click HERE to learn more or to register ahead of time.
SUNDAY
Dane County Fire Truck Parade - Downtown Madison | 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Parade starts at 1 p.m.)
Join the Dane County Fire Chiefs and Madison Fire Department on State Street for the annual Dane County Fire Truck Parade! Downtown partners will host special family activities at the Top of State and after the parade, fire trucks from across Dane County will be on display along the Capitol Square.