Weekend Planner: Sweet corn, pickleball and jazz music

(WKOW) — The Wake Up Wisconsin team is helping fill your calendar with our Weekend Planner!
Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin that we found on WKOW's Things to Do page.
FRIDAY
Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival - Sun Prairie
The 69th Annual Sweet Corn Festival will be August 17-21, 2022 at Angell Park in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. The five-day fun filled festival has a parade, live music and a carnival. This event is Free to attend.
SATURDAY
Pickleball Clinic - Fitchburg
Aug. 20, 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
This 90 minute clinic will focus on improving each players skill. It is designed to practice, improve and further develop players skills and introduce new skills. (Rain date is August 27)
SUNDAY
Summer Concerts at Allen Centennial Garden - Madison
Aug. 21, 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Ryan Meisel Quartet Modern and original jazz steeped in the history of swing, bop, and avant-garde.