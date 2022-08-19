 Skip to main content
Weekend Planner: Sweet corn, pickleball and jazz music

WEEKEND PLANNER
(WKOW) — The Wake Up Wisconsin team is helping fill your calendar with our Weekend Planner!

Here are a few events happening in southern Wisconsin that we found on WKOW's Things to Do page.

 

FRIDAY

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival - Sun Prairie 

The 69th Annual Sweet Corn Festival will be August 17-21, 2022 at Angell Park in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. The five-day fun filled festival has a parade, live music and a carnival. This event is Free to attend.

SATURDAY

Pickleball Clinic - Fitchburg

Aug. 20, 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

This 90 minute clinic will focus on improving each players skill. It is designed to practice, improve and further develop players skills and introduce new skills. (Rain date is August 27)

SUNDAY

Summer Concerts at Allen Centennial Garden - Madison

Aug. 21, 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Ryan Meisel Quartet Modern and original jazz steeped in the history of swing, bop, and avant-garde.

