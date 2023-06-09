Weekend rain on the horizon

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A high pressure system is moving on east which will allow a scattered rain chance to move across southern Wisconsin. This won't be a widespread, soaking rain but, after weeks of no significant rainfall, we'll take whatever rain we can get.
Conditions are going to stay dry with mostly clear conditions changing to partly sunny conditions Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will dip into mid 50s Friday night before we start to climb to the low/mid 80s on Saturday.
Starting Saturday mid/late afternoon through early Sunday morning, the threat for rain will be the greatest. There may be a thunderstorm or two early but that threat will dwindle quick and switch over to just rain.
In terms of possible totals, most will pick up around a quarter of an inch. However, some may see close to an inch.