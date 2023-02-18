Weekend warm-up

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will once again warm above average for our weekend forecast.
We'll see a good amount of sunshine through Saturday with southwest winds up to 20 mph and highs warming into the lower 40s. Temperatures will cool into the upper 20s overnight before we warm into the middle 40s for Sunday. Clouds will increase late tomorrow ahead of active weather through the work week.
A few flurries are possible into Monday night, but all eyes will turn to the middle of the coming week. A large weather system is set to impact us Tuesday night through Thursday. It looks likely that we will be dealing with all different types of winter precipitation: freezing rain, sleet and snow. This means both ice and snow are in play. Temperatures will then fall below average again by Friday. Stay with 27 News for updates this week.