'Welcome to delicious'; Mr. Culver comes to Oregon

  • Updated
Culver's co-founder Craig Culver paid the replica a visit and even left a toy in the drive thru.

OREGON (WKOW) -- A miniature Culver's restaurant in Oregon caught the eye of Mr. Culver himself.

The replica was built by Dana Terrian, after Oregon got the news that a Culver's restaurant would be coming to their community. 

Terrian said he placed five cars next to the replica with a sign writing 'We're waiting.' The idea blew up on Facebook and people in Oregon began placing their own toy cars in the drive-thru line. 

Dana Terrian placed five cars in the drive thru. The number has reached nearly 400 since it went up a month ago. 

In less than a month, the line has reached nearly 400 toys. The drive-thru consists of cars, planes, tractors, a rocking horse and more. 

Terrian said he still can't believe how many people have stopped by to place toys in the parking lot.

"It's sundown sometimes and people are out here contributing cars and what not," he said. 

Terrian and Culver both said they hope to meet soon 

Craig Culver, Culver's co-founder, got the news and paid the replica a visit. 

"I was just giggling, I mean it was so cute, so funny and a little emotional as well," Culver said. "I guess they're doing it because they love Culver's and that warms my heart."

Mr. Culver placed a blue bus in the drive thru line.

Soon after, he joined in on the fun.

"The little bus was on my desk waiting for me so I took it over and put it in line," he said. 

While the initial goal was for Culver's to come to Oregon, Terrian told 27 News that it has become more than that.

People began placing their own toys in the drive thru line. 

"When I talk about the stress of the past years and how people need something positive to enjoy, that's what it is," he said. "It's a healing process, in some way."

For anyone wondering what will happen to the replica when the real thing is built, Mr. Culver said you don't need to worry. 

A month ago the drive thru had only a few cars with a single sign reading 'We're waiting.'

"I'm glad you brought that up because we'll find a way to do that and present it properly in the restaurant," Culver added. 

Once the real restaurant is built, Terrian said he plans to donate all the cars to a local charity. 

Culver said they plan to break ground on the new Culver's in September and Terrian encourages anyone to come place a toy before building begins. 

