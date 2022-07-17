Welcome to the dog days of Summer

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The dog days of Summer are here - temperatures are going to be on the upper 80s to low 90s nearly every day next week. Not only that but our humidity is going to be high too. Despite all that moisture in the air... we'll see little chances for rain over the next seven days.
The heat arrives on Monday lasting through Tuesday. Both days our dew points will be in the upper 60s. Morning fog will be possible on Monday but both days our sky will be sunny.
Tuesday late day/evening and overnight a weak cold front moves through the area. This may spark showers and thunderstorms some of which may be severe though the greatest threat is off to our north.
After that moves through, the heat returns Thursday through the end of next weekend. There is a chance showers/storms will return next weekend but the chances don't look exceptionally great.