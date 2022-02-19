Welcome to the Transition Period Between Winter and Spring

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
That's right - it's that time of year when the jet stream begins its move northwards for Summer. During this time, which usually lasts through late Spring, our temperatures will go from cold, to warm, to cold again before the jet finally settles north for Summer. And we're going to get a little taste of that as we end the weekend.
A low pressure system is beginning to get more organized and in doing so, it's going to bring unseasonal warmth to much of the Plains and the Midwest. Our temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday thanks to sunny conditions, a low snow pack and southerly winds. But that same low is going to bring back Winter... quickly.
Starting Monday, our temperatures will be around 20 degrees cooler as cloud cover takes over. Winds will still be breezy and by the mid afternoon onwards, a wintry mix will develop and continue throughout the rest of Monday, turning over to snow overnight into Tuesday.
The threat for a wintry mix will continue throughout Tuesday too but will taper off as the day unfolds, leaving us with windy and cold conditions for Tuesday night.
Right now, snow accumulations don't look to be super impressive but some may pick up a few inches. Farther south, towards the state line, a small amount of ice could accumulate too as well as rain. Expect a dry morning commute on Monday and a possibly slick evening commute Monday.