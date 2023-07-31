'We'll miss it for sure': Volunteers finish setup for CrossFit Games, last year hosted in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's the final day of setup for the CrossFit Games at the Alliant Energy Center, and also the final year the event will be held in Madison.
Athletes from all over the world are set to start competing Tuesday. But first, volunteers are putting the finishing touches on the CrossFit campus.
Heather Lawrence is the Director of Sport Operations for CrossFit. She said things are a bit ahead of schedule.
"Our first person was on the ground about 15 days ago on campus. And so, the bulk of our team arrived just about four or five days ago," Lawrence said. "Now we're just ready to hit the ground running. Now we're ready for competition."
Nearly 700 volunteers help support the event. They do everything from equipment building to making sure everyone is hydrated and fed.
"But what's crazy is that we have a waiting list of well over 1,000 people that wanted to volunteer," she said. "And also, of course, working with Madison and the representatives of the city, doing everything we can to make not only the city shine, but the campus and the athletes."
Lawrence said what the event is really about is people.
"Whether it's our global community that's going to be watching this on a variety of platforms, or whether it's our internal CrossFit Team that just takes so much pride in doing this and putting this event together in a first-class manner," she said.
2023 is the last year the games will be held in Madison. City of Madison officials said it has left its mark in many different ways.
Jamie Patrick is the Vice President of the Madison Area Sports Commission. He is also the one who brought the games to Madison.
"We've been looking for an event that fit our community that would encompass all of our community for a long time," Patrick said. "I knew CrossFit kind of fit the vibe of us. We're a fit city, and we just had to get them to believe it, believe in it as well."
Patrick said they knew CrossFit wasn't going to be hosted in Madison forever. But he said they were expecting to host it through next year.
"But, you know, plans and things change," he said. "We would have loved to host it next year. But we are just grateful that we've had it for so long, and we'll miss it for sure."
The games have brought more than 350,000 people to Madison over the last six years.
"Whether you're from Spain, or you're from Turkey, or Iceland, they now know where Madison is. They now have a special place in their heart," Patrick said.
Additionally, the games bring in more than $12 million dollars each year. So far, since its beginning, the city has seen a $72 million economic impact at its grocery stores, hotel, restaurants and other businesses.
"We knew CrossFit wasn't going to be here for forever. We, you know, we wanted to embrace it as long as we could and keep showing CrossFit, how much we loved it."
Lawrence said she thanks the City of Madison for helping elevate the event. She said they are also grateful for all the people involved and community support.
The 2023 NOBULL CrossFit games start Tuesday and go until Sunday, August 6. People as young as 14 years old will compete.