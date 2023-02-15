Wellness Wednesday: Being kind to others, yourself is good for your health

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday marks Random Acts of Kindness Day, and beyond making someone else feel good, doing an act of kindness can make you feel good, too.
Dr. Roopa Shah sat down with Sara Maslar-Donar Wednesday to explain how kindness is good for your health. She said doing an act of kindness or even just witnessing one can lower stress and boost the feel-good chemicals in your brain: dopamine and serotonin. Simply giving someone a hug can boost your levels of oxytocin, which is the hormone that helps with bonding.
She said grand gestures and small acts of kindness can deliver the same benefits.
"Grand gestures are wonderful, of course, paying it forward, doing something really nice, like buying the person behind you a cup of coffee, those are great," she said. "But even small things like a kind smile for somebody opening a door, picking up trash in your neighborhood, all of these small acts of kindness really do add up to health benefits."
Of course, self-care is also rewarding. Dr. Shah said it's nice to step back and do things for ourselves.
"These can be really simple gestures [like] taking time for a nice walk through nature, reading a book, or going out for coffee with a friend," she said.
You can participate in Random Acts of Kindness Day on Friday to make someone else feel great and get a little benefit for yourself!