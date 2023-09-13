Wellness Wednesday: Causes of foot pain and how to treat it

MADISON (WKOW) -- A certain type of pain became a lot more common during the COVID-19 pandemic: foot pain.
One of the most common causes of foot pain is plantar fasciitis, said Dr. Sara Galli, an SSM Health Orthopedic Surgeon. She explained it as irritation and inflammation on the bottom of your foot that goes out to your toes.
"It's tight when we're up on our toes and standing, and then it's loose when our foot is in a relaxed position," she said.
Galli said that during the pandemic, people spent a lot more time at home in their slippers or even barefoot. That change was enough to irritate the plantar fasciitis. Increased walking in shoes that weren't as good for moving was also something that led to a rise in food pain.
Galil said anyone can get it, even seasoned athletes.
"What we commonly see is some change in someone's normal," she said. "They change a pair of shoes; they go from being a 5k distance runner to being a marathon runner. It's some change from what your normal exposure of activity to your foot is."
Ice is a great treatment for inflammation but to really get to the bottom of that intense foot pain, Galli recommends making sure you have the right shoes, and easing up on any activity that can be irritating the foot.
You can also stretch your foot out frequently to make it more supple. Rolling your foot on a water bottle is one way to do that.
If the pain isn't going away or causing you discomfort in your every day life for too long, Galli suggests seeing a specialist.