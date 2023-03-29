Wellness Wednesday: Coping with seasonal allergies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Springtime weather means the trees and flowers will be blooming, and people who suffer from seasonal allergies will be dealing with the itchy eyes and runny noses that come with that.
It's important to manage seasonal allergies, said SSM Health allergist Dr. Julia Thorsen.
"When the weather gets warm, we've been cooped up inside. We just want to be able to go outside and enjoy it," she said. "When you have allergies, those symptoms can make it very uncomfortable, so managing your allergies can make being outside much more enjoyable."
People with respiratory illnesses like asthma may be more sensitive to pollen, so they need to be careful too.
Certain medications work better when you take them ahead of time, particularly nasal sprays like Flonase.
"Those take about two weeks to take effect," said Dr. Thorsen. "Starting them about two weeks before your seasonal symptoms start is better."
She said other medications like oral antihistamines or allergy eyedrops can work on demand, so those will work while you are having symptoms.
For people considering allergy shots, this season may not be the one to start because shots take about a year to take full effect.
People who suffer from seasonal allergies can take steps to make their home as allergy-free as possible, said Dr. Thorsen. That includes getting dust mite covers for mattresses and pillows, vacuuming the house regularly, using a HEPA filter or air purifier and keeping the windows closed.
"If you're outside, especially on a pollen-heavy day, you might want to take off your shoes before you track pollens into the home," said Dr. Thorsen. "Some people will even change their clothes so they're not bringing pollens into the house as well."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists some resources people with seasonal allergies can use to help manage their symptoms.